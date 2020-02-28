CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Delaware County. According to officials, crews were called to a home on the 800 block of 13th Street in Prospect Park around 8 a.m. Friday for reports of a basement fire.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to get the flames under control.

(credit: CBS3)

So, far there have been no reports of any injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

