Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in Delaware County. According to officials, crews were called to a home on the 800 block of 13th Street in Prospect Park around 8 a.m. Friday for reports of a basement fire.
Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews worked to get the flames under control.
So, far there have been no reports of any injuries.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.