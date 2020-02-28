CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — An Instagram post taunting a high school wrestler with racist language lit up social media. Now the wrestler on the receiving end of the racism is talking only to CBS3.

Isaiah Stehman was the target of that racist post, but he refuses to let it stop him.

“I just don’t understand why you would do something like that,” sophomore Justice Morrison said.

Central High students were stunned by an Instagram post from one of their own, taunting a wrestler from Cheltenham riddled with racial slurs.

“It’s pretty appalling that someone from this school would post something that’s so obviously offensive,” sophomore Finn Brenner said.

The school would not confirm if the student wrestler, a senior, would be suspended for the post but released a statement, reading in part: “The issue is being addressed with the parties involved through a meeting with administration and a restorative circle.”

Isaiah, a Cheltenham senior, is the other wrestler in the post, seen bent over.

That loss from a Christmas tournament was Isaiah’s only loss during his entire regular season. The post just added insult.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think he was like that,” Isaiah said.

Isaiah says the post doesn’t bother him because he’s used to racial slurs being hurled his way.

“It happens all the time. Being black, it happens a lot,” Isaiah said. “It happens in school, it happens outside of school. You just get used to it. So it didn’t impact me that much.”

Isaiah has, instead, chosen to triumph. When Eyewitness News caught up with him at Souderton High School during the state wrestling tournament, he was just a few matches away from making the Pennsylvania state finals.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I was 6 tor 7 years old. It would mean everything,” Isaiah said of possibly winning a title.

Isaiah lost Friday night but there is still a path for him to make it to the state finals if he wins some matches Saturday.

Even though he lost, his season still than the wrestler who posted about him.