PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a taste of spring. The 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show gets underway this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
This year the stunning floral displays will take visitors on a “Riviera Holiday.”
“The Riviera is one of the most renowned areas for horticulture. And, it has tremendous aesthetic appeal. Anyone familiar with the region can close their eyes and see the magnificent plant life and smell the fragrances of the Mediterranean,” said Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows & Events. “We want people to experience the Mediterranean region at the Flower Show, but we also want them to stay and learn about the importance of horticulture and sustainability within their communities.”
Also, for the first time, the Flower Show will feature a medical marijuana exhibit.
The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from Feb. 29 through March 8.
