By CBS3 Staff
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen will reportedly not be ready for opening day. Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Friday the team expects McCutchen will be ready to play sometime in April, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki.

McCutchen suffered a torn ACL on June 3 last season in San Diego but said last week that he planned to be ready for opening day.

“I’m doing everything. I don’t have any limitations. It’s just about going out there and doing everything at 100%,” McCutchen said. “Some things I’m doing pretty good, some things I’m still working on.”

Girardi told reporters McCutchen didn’t suffer any setbacks, but that he needs more time, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb.

Last season, McCutchen hit .259 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs batting leadoff for the Phillies in an abbreviated season.

The Phillies open the 2020 season on March 26 in Miami.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

