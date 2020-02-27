Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A Vineland woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a school bus driver. Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ladia Lazzarini, who’s facing an aggravated assault charge, on Thursday.
Police say Lazzarini, an upset parent, boarded the bus at the Brewster Garden Apartments located on the 2700 block of East Chestnut Avenue on Tuesday.
According to authorities, Lazzarini and the Sheppard Bus driver engaged in an argument before Lazzarini got physical with the driver.
Both Lazzarini and the bus driver claimed to have minor injuries in the altercation.
Another parent on the bus said they suffered minor injuries attempting to intervene.
