VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) – Those who celebrate the rare Leap Day birthday are in luck this year as there is a Feb. 29 on the calendar. Eric Grossman, a labor and delivery doctor in South Jersey, is celebrating in a unique way.
He’s reuniting with two Leap Day babies he helped deliver at Virtua in Voorhees.
They are actually sisters — Chloe and Joelle Davidson.
Chloe was born on Leap Day in 2012 and Joelle on Leap Day in 2016.
Dr. Grossman knows how special these birthdays can be because he was born on Leap Day, too!
“Personally, I always enjoy working on my birthday because I love adding Leap Day babies to the mix. I think it’s fun to talk about with parents. It makes for a nice story,” Grossman said.
On Thursday, the Davidson sisters delivered handmade birthday cards that will be given to Leap Day babies that will be delivered on this Saturday, Feb. 29.
