



COLLINGSWOOD N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a homeless man has been arrested and charged in a violent home invasion and arson case in Collingswood. Bernard Miller, 36, was also charged with two burglaries that occurred the day prior to the home invasion.

Firefighters arrived on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace Sunday to find a woman outside a burning home. She told them there was a man trapped inside the residence.

The female victim was allegedly bound by the suspect and freed herself in time to escape the fire. The man was allegedly too injured to get outside on his own but was rescued by firefighters.

Camden County prosecutors say detectives tracked Miller to a homeless shelter in Camden on Sunday. He was seen wearing clothing that matched the description of the man wanted for two daytime burglaries that occurred Saturday.

Bernard Miller, 36, has been charged in connection to a Collingswood home invasion and arson and two burglaries that happened the day before, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey. https://t.co/bJoxQQrFU3 pic.twitter.com/1pQfAl7Xn6 — Camden Co Prosecutor (@CamdenCoPros) February 28, 2020

Surveillance video shows Miller wearing a distinct multi-colored jacket that matched the footage from one of the home burglaries. Items taken from one of the burglarized homes were found in Miller’s backpack, prosecutors say.

Further investigation revealed Miller was the same suspect wanted for the home invasion on Crestmont Terrace and setting the home on fire, according to prosecutors.

He was been charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, aggravated arson and several other related charges.