Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man getting out of his car in Germantown was shot and killed. Philadelphia police believe it was drug-related.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and West Logan Street.
An eyewitness told investigators a 23-year-old man got out of the car when at least one more man approached him and opened fire.
Police say they found drug paraphernalia in the car.
“In plain view, in the back seat, there are several large bags containing many empty clear vials that are normally used to package marijuana,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are looking for surveillance video.
You must log in to post a comment.