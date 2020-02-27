PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Honoring fathers and daughters for their bravery was part of a Black History Month celebration in Philadelphia Thursday. The community highlighted their dedication to protecting and serving the city.

It was a special day at the Fireman’s Hall Museum, honoring father-daughter duos who serve or have served as firefighters or paramedics.

“For Black History Month, the museum is celebrating fathers and daughters on the job,” firefighter Crystal Yates said.

Yates and her dad, Ed Rockemore, are one of several African-American teams being honored.

“My dad was on the job in 1974. I was 4 years old, I visited the fire station all the time but never saw any women so I didn’t saw this as a career possibility,” Yates said.

Yates broke barriers just liker her father, who was one of only a few black firefighters on the job when he started in the early 1970s.

“I came on the job in 1998. We spent a good five years on the job together and he retired in 2001,” Yates said.

“It was different and a lot of fun. I got a chance to teach her a lot of things to prepare her for her career,” Rockemore said.

One by one, personal accounts were told of how each of these daughters proudly followed in their father’s footsteps.

A moving tribute in pictures played from the lives of each family.

It was a history-making moment for firefighter Jeffery Stowe and his daughter, Daynese Stowe — the first black father and daughter to currently serve together as firefighters.

“It’s an honor for me for my daughter to be in the department and serving at the same time,” Jeffery Stowe said.

The heroes left a piece of their history for the Fireman’s Hall Museum.

From smoke-covered helmets to personal plaques, a bit of history was left to carry on their legacy.

There are nearly 3,000 women and men who make up a diverse Philadelphia Fire Department. Seven father-daughter teams were honored Thursday in the celebration of Black History Month.