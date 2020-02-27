



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County teenager’s dedication and teamwork have caught the attention of the Philadelphia 76ers. Colin Jones is the senior basketball manager for the Interboro High School Buccaneers’ basketball team, and he was put in the game to play for the first time on Senior Night.

The Sixers took notice of Colin’s story and wanted to honor him in their own way.

The right to dribble a basketball on this polished maple court is reserved for the biggest names in the game.

“He’s in his glory being out there,” Interboro basketball coach Trennell Owens said. “It’s exciting for me, just to see him out here on the floor.”

On Thursday, the name to know inside of the Wells Fargo Center was Colin Jones, who the Sixers named the evening’s honorary ball boy.

“We didn’t know where we were sitting, and all he kept saying was, ‘I’m sitting low, Dad,'” Colin’s dad, Wayne Jones, said.

So this is a pretty big crowd. Colin and his family have been to Sixers games before, but not quite in seats like they had on Thursday.

But when it comes to crowds, Colin knows a thing or two.

Last month, CBS3 was there as the crowd inside the Interboro High School gym erupted with excitement when Colin, a senior and longtime basketball team manager, got his chance to play in a game and immediately scored a basket.

“He’s an all-out basketball guy. He loves basketball, he loves watching basketball. He can tell you about every player on the court here and anywhere in the NBA,” Owens said.

While warming up with the Sixers’ players Thursday, Colin didn’t hold back. He made small talk and offered pointers to the pros.

“It’s just a loss for words,” said Joshua Asadi, Colin’s best friend.

Accompanying the Jones family was his best friend and high school teammate, Joshua.

“My special moment is with Colin, not really all of these people over here. I just love being with Colin,” Joshua said. “That’s my guy.”

And his parents hope other kids with disabilities are watching and seeing that anything is possible.

“Now, he just got the star treatment. Now every time we come to a game, he’s going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m going down on the court,'” Colin’s mom, Shannon Bedwell, said.