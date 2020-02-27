NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police say they have broken up a burglary ring. Police announced the arrests have 38-year-old Brian Stigile and 36-year-old Ashlie Marshall on Thursday.
Police say Stigile and Marshall broke into several homes in the Meeting House Mill, Old Post Farm and Kirkwood Gardens communities in December and January. They were arrested on Feb. 1 and are facing multiple counts of felony burglary charges.
Investigators say after the two identified a target house, Stigile would enter either by force or through an unlocked window or door, while Marshall served as a getaway driver.
According to police, a significant amount of stolen property has been returned to the victims, but there are still about a dozen items they can’t identify the owners.
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the items to contact them at 302-395-2786.
