SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Four children have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a day care center in Southampton. The incident happened Thursday at the Children of America center on the 300 block of Knowles Avenue.
Upper Southampton Township Manager Joe Golden says three children were transported to Abington Hospital and another child was taken to St. Mary’s.
Their conditions are not known.
It’s not yet known if the driver was also injured in the crash.
Children of America says it is working with police to determined what happened.
