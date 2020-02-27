Comments
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — A special young man visited a Delaware County police station with an important mission: To raise awareness for those with autism. Prospect Park is the 71st police department that Alex Mann has visited.
The Malvern 19-year-old has traveled more than 5,000 miles, stopping by departments throughout Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania.
Mann says showing his support for local police is also a big part of his mission.
