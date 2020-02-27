PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers’ Friday evening clash with the New York Rangers will not be just another night at the Wells Fargo Center. Instead, it will be a dream come true for 15-year-old cancer patient Blake Steigauf thanks to the Flyers and Make-A-Wish Philadelphia.
The Flyers on Thursday signed Blake to a one-day contract and Blake will join the Orange and Black for Friday’s game against the Rangers.
Officially official. #NowOrNever | @MakeAWishPHL pic.twitter.com/RGEQD8S0U5
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 27, 2020
Blake will arrive at the stadium through the player’s private entrance, receive a stall in the Flyers’ locker room and then lead the team out of the tunnel onto the ice before taking a solo “rookie lap” around the Wells Fargo Center ice. Blake will watch warmups from the Flyers’ bench.
Additionally, Blake will present the Flyers’ starting lineup and then stand side-by-side with the team’s starters during the national anthem.
Blake, who plays hockey at Manheim Central High School, was diagnosed with cancer on April 24, 2019.
His wish was for a full Flyers experience, and it was granted beginning on Thursday when he attended the team’s practice, met his favorite player Claude Giroux and ate lunch with the team.
Hanging with the boys. #NowOrNever | @MakeAWishPHL pic.twitter.com/aFEfIP5EOp
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 27, 2020
The Flyers will face off against the Rangers at 7 p.m. on Friday.
