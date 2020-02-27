Jersey Shore's Iconic Lucy The Elephant To Be Listed On Airbnb For One-Night Stays In March

Comments
MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) – Three lucky guests and their friends will have the chance to stay inside Margate’s Lucy The Elephant. The giant wooden Elephant is one of the only National Historic landmarks now on Airbnb.
Lucy fans can book a one-night stay for March 17, 18 or 19.
Each of the stays is priced at $138, to honor the number of years Lucy has been on the Margate beach.
Lucy’s interior is modeled after her brief stint as a summer vacation home in the early 20th century.
Requests to book the limited stays will be live at noon on Thursday, March 5 at airbnb.com/lucy.
