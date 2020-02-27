PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman was injured after crashing an SUV into a Center City restaurant, police say. The incident happened Thursday evening at the Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill located on the 800 block of Sansom Street.

Police say she was exiting the parking lot across the street when she slammed into the restaurant.

An SUV leaving a parking lot crashed into the Modern Mediterranean Grill on Samson street. Witnesses say an elderly woman was driving. Restaurant was open at the time. No one inside was hurt. Passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/iWHKLSpiB6 — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 27, 2020

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Modern Mediterranean Grill was open at the time, but no customers were inside.

The owner was by the window about to eat while the manager was by the door. They jumped over the counter to get away.

The owner went to the hospital to get his back checked out after he ran into a wall trying to avoid the SUV.

The restaurant suffered no structural damage and hopes to reopen on Saturday.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.