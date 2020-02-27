BREAKING:Constitution Health Plaza Cancels Plans To Open Safe Injection Site At South Philadelphia Location
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman was injured after crashing an SUV into a Center City restaurant, police say. The incident happened Thursday evening at the Paprica Modern Mediterranean Grill located on the 800 block of Sansom Street.

Police say she was exiting the parking lot across the street when she slammed into the restaurant.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Modern Mediterranean Grill was open at the time, but no customers were inside.

The owner was by the window about to eat while the manager was by the door. They jumped over the counter to get away.

The owner went to the hospital to get his back checked out after he ran into a wall trying to avoid the SUV.

The restaurant suffered no structural damage and hopes to reopen on Saturday.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

Comments