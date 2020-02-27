



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City administration sources say the opening for the South Philadelphia safe injection site will be delayed. It was expected to open as early as Monday at the Constitutional Health Plaza.

Sources say they have heard the request for more community input into the Safehouse injection site and will require the nonprofit to hold more community meetings before opening.

This will likely delay the opening past next week’s tentative opening.

This comes as U.S. Attorney William McSwain filed an appeal to request a stay of the district court’s approval to open, pending their federal court appeal to the Third Circuit.

Residents voiced their concerns to Safehouse on Wednesday during a contentious press conference, saying they were blindsided by the South Philly location.

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh proposed a bill that would deem any supervised site as a “nuisance health establishment” unless they meet public input requirements, including 90% approval of residents living within a one-mile radius of the facility.

A mandate like this would prevent another facility, such as Safehouse, to pop-up without prior notice.

“This was done very secretly,” Oh said. “I believe it was done intentionally so that the public could not have input.”

City Council President Darrell Clarke, who is against the injection site, says they have sat down with legal counsel. He agrees addiction is a disease, but it should be provided through a medical facility.

“I don’t understand how you’re going to help someone stop using drugs by enabling them to use them in a safe way or manner. We need to put more resources on the table,” Clarke said.

Safehouse promised a community meeting ahead of the opening, but there’s still no word when that will happen.