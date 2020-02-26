Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man caught on camera setting several fires inside a South Philadelphia day care. The fire happened on the 2100 block of McKean Street, just after 4 a.m. Monday.
Surveillance video shows a man inside Tiaerrah’s Wonderland Learning Academy starting multiple fires while the business was closed.
There were no reported injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 50s to early 60s, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, multiple jacket layers, a beanie, and sneakers.
If you have any information on this arson, contact Philadelphia police.
