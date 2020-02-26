PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday will turn out mostly dry and overcast throughout the day before weather conditions take a turn. The broad low pressure to our west will become more concentrated and strengthen this evening as it moves across central Pennsylvania and into New York overnight.

The area of low pressure will rapidly deepen to our southwest and track northward to our northwest, dragging a cold front across our region tonight. Out ahead of this next storm winds will kick up late tonight.

Winds tonight will be blustery out of the East between 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph in spots. A breezy northwest flow will overtake the region as the surface low slowly pulls off to the north and east. Frontal passage is expected between 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. tonight.

Pockets of heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm are not out of the question. Any T-storm that develops can produce strong winds and brief downpours. Rainfall amounts will range between .25” – .50”.

Some areas at elevation can pick up higher amount. Behind the front, winds will gust to 40mph Thursday, as colder air moves in, and highs Friday-Sunday will struggle to get out of the 30s.