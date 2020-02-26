Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homicide detectives are looking for the vehicle used by a suspect who is wanted in two shooting deaths. Police need your help finding a black Lexus they believed to be involved in the murders.
The first murder happened on the 7500 block of Forrest Avenue in East Mount Airy on Feb. 10, 2019.
The second murder happened on the 200 block of West Girard Avenue in Fairmount on May 4, 2019.
Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in each case.
