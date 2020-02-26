EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Back in 2013, Domonic Brown lit baseball on fire with 11 home runs in 15 games with the Philadelphia Phillies. That season, Brown made the All-Star team. Seven years later, he’s trying to help kids become stars themselves.

Brown spent five years with the Phillies and was an All-Star in 2013. While he may have hung up his cleats at 32, Brown is far from finished with baseball.

It’s the love of the game that has brought Brown to Athletes Academy in East Norriton.

“I’ve seen how the game is changing kids’ lives so I decided to hang ’em up,” Brown said, “which is crazy for me for a lot of guys look at me and say, ‘You are so young,’ ‘Yes, you are so young, you still look like you can play.’ I got more passion in teaching, bringing kids in here. It’s been a big life-changer.”

Passing on his skills and his knowledge to young players looking to take their game to the next level.

“With teaching, you figure out it’s not all about yourself,” Brown said. ” It’s all about these guys and you get a better reward with that.”

Max Hitman, one of Brown’s star pupils, is a star at Archbishop Carroll and a St. Joe’s recruit.

“He’s helped me so much. He’s changed my play style so much,” Max said. “I mean, I went from a guy that didn’t really like hitting to now I love to show up and hit with Dom. It’s my favorite thing.”

Life has changed for Brown. He’s now married with three kids, including a 2-year-old very promising prospect.

“This little guy loves baseball way more than I did at this age,” Brown.

Brown may miss the bright lights and big crowds of MLB, but so far, his new passion has been a home run.