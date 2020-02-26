BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Harry Styles is bringing his “Love On Tour” world tour to Philadelphia in June, but the music star made waves at the region’s favorite convenience store. Styles made an appearance Tuesday at a Wawa located in Bear, Delaware, posing for a photo with an employee and signing a burrito bag.

The fan, Natali Maldonado, posted photos of her encounter with the 26-year-old Styles on Twitter.

I JUST MET HARRY AT WORK WTF pic.twitter.com/cbvjywl014 — nattie🇵🇷🍒|| I MET HARRY😭 (@HxransLatte) February 25, 2020

It gets better. Without a piece of paper handy, Natali found a Wawa burrito bag to have Styles sign.

Styles wrote, “Natali, nice to meet you!” along with his slogan, “Treat People With Kindness,” on the bag.

Finna get this baby tattooed on me🤪 (I didn’t have a piece of paper so I just used a wawa burrito bag😂😂) pic.twitter.com/KK8KKzBPeP — nattie🇵🇷🍒|| I MET HARRY😭 (@HxransLatte) February 25, 2020

What exactly does an international pop music icon order at a Wawa?

According to a copy of the receipt floating around on social media, Styles ordered an oven-roasted turkey classic hoagie with extra meat and avocado, an egg omelet burrito and a toasted tuna sandwich, among other items.

EXTRA MEATT? HARRY IS DEFINITELY NOT VEGANNN pic.twitter.com/useHnBZOsW — itzel stalamet. ❀ (@shenflower132) February 26, 2020

What was Styles doing in Bear?

Maldonado says he made the stop while heading from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

Formerly with the band One Direction, Styles’ fame has continued in his solo career with hits such as “Watermelon Sugar” off his 2019 album Fine Line.

Styles will play the Wells Fargo Center on June 26.