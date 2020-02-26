Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Newark saved a suicidal man from jumping off a bridge Monday night. Video shows an officer trying to talk the man off the railing so he wouldn’t jump into the Passaic River.
“Can you talk to me about it instead of doing that? Your daughters need you so if you do that who are they gonna be with?” the officer asked the man.
Before he could jump, other officers showed up and swooped in at the moment they noticed he was distracted.
The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
You must log in to post a comment.