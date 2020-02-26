Fire Damages 2 Shops At Strip Mall In Northampton County

Comments
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a dangerous fire in Northampton County, Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. in a strip mall near Routes 33 and 512 in Plainfield Township.
A pizza shop and a nail salon were heavily damaged, but there are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
