PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a dangerous fire in Northampton County, Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6 p.m. in a strip mall near Routes 33 and 512 in Plainfield Township.

Fire Damages 2 Shops At Strip Mall In Northampton County

A pizza shop and a nail salon were heavily damaged, but there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

