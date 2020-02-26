



VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Villanova University announced Wednesday it is bringing home study abroad students in Italy due to an increase of coronavirus cases in the northern part of the country. Italy’s coronavirus death toll rose to 12 on Wednesday and the caseload reached 374.

The university said 32 students will be returning home.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy. The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus,” the university said in a statement.

The virus that started in China has now infected over 80,000 people, and killed 2,700. Coronavirus has spread to more than 40 countries around the world.

There are 60 confirmed cases in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that Americans should brace for the likelihood that the coronavirus will spread to communities in the U.S.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases at Villanova University or in Philadelphia.

