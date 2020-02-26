Comments
NEW BRITAIN, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire overnight at a Bucks County business complex. Cell phone video shows the flames shooting from the roof of the building on Industrial Drive in New Britain borough.
Firefighters say when they first arrived, they had difficulty getting enough water on the fire.
“We had to actually bring trucks from the shop that is across the street on Butler Avenue and lay lines down from here. Also, we hooked a hydrant at the end of Industrial Boulevard which is from a separate water supply,” Chalfont Fire Chief Dennis McGuire said.
The fire has been placed under control.
At least three businesses were affected.
No one was injured.
