BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some businesses are seeing an impact on their sales because of the coronavirus. Local health departments are joining the feds in taking the threat seriously.

Health officials in Camden County say they have been through epidemic threats before and they’re prepared for the coronavirus as public health concerns are growing.

From custom prom dress to breathing mask shortages, the coronavirus seems to be affecting Americans in a new way every day.

“Gentleman this morning bought five packs [of facemasks]. He said he was going on a Disney Cruise and wanted to make sure everybody had them. He didn’t know if they would have them on the cruise,” said Terry Harris, with Pine Hill Hardware.

This week, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is safe to assume the coronavirus will spread in the U.S. at some point. As federal and state health officials prepare, you may be wondering what is happening at the local level.

“We’ve been through epidemics before with Ebola, with H1N1, and we are in constant contact with the CDC, with the New Jersey Department of Health, with the many local hospitals and physicians in this area,” Camden County Health Department Director Anne Walters said.

Health officials in Camden County are monitoring nearly a dozen people who have recently traveled to areas affected by the coronavirus.

“If people have traveled from China or through China, we are notified through the local airports — Philadelphia and Newark — and we monitor those people for 14 days and if they have any symptoms they notify us,” Walters said. “And depending on the severity, they have been instructed to either call their physician or go directly to the ER.”

The coronavirus has symptoms and spreads much like the flu, which is in full swing in our region, and unlike the coronavirus, has actually caused several local deaths.

Health officials say washing hands and staying home when you are sick are the best ways to prevent both viruses.

As far as wearing a breathing mask, health officials say they are not necessary.

“Because the rate of person-to-person transmission is currently very, very low,” Walters said.