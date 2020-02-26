Comments
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – A piece of memorabilia showcasing the late Kobe Bryant’s local roots is now on the auction block. It’s a yearbook from Bala Cynwyd Middle School, and it features an inscription from Kobe.
He writes to a classmate, “In a few years you probably will be dunking on me… Not!! How bout those Lakers!”
Kobe signed it, along with his number 24, which he wore during his time at Bala Cynwyd Middle School and during part of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The yearbook is available through Iconic Auctions. Bidding is open for three more days.
Bidding for the yearbook has exceeded past $4,000. Click here to view the auction.
