TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey state troopers are facing child pornography charges. Thirty-five-year-old Andrea Knox was arrested Tuesday and has been suspended from the force.
She was assigned to the Moorestown station.
Authorities say she exchanged explicit text messages about an underage girl with 48-year-old Jeffrey Reitz, of Williamstown.
Reitz was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of distributing child porn.
He was previously indicted in December for text exchanges with a different woman.
