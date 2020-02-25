



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have recovered the car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old Temple University student . Police found the car just a few blocks away from the victim, with no one inside.

Police say they know who the car is registered to.

Officers say they were patrolling the area around 8:30 p.m. Monday when they found the victim in the middle of 8th Street, near Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was crossing 8th Street when a dark-colored sedan, speeding in the wrong direction on 8th Street, hit him. The man had severe head trauma and other injuries to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

About eight minutes later, authorities found a dark-colored Hyundai parked at 8th and Berks Streets, just a few blocks from the scene. The car has significant front-end damage and the windshield is shattered.

Authorities say car parts found near the victim appear at this point to match the Hyundai.

Right now, the investigation centers around the damaged car police found.

“They [accident investigators] believe, preliminary, that this is the striking vehicle. Fortunately, we did find some businesses with cameras in the area. Accident investigators were able to view the recording from at least one of those businesses that did show a vehicle traveling north on 8th Street, traveling the wrong way,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Between that video and eyewitness accounts, police are hoping to make a swift arrest in this fatal hit-and-run.

The victim was a part-time student at Temple University. His identity has not been released.