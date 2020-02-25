Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening. The shooting happened on the 500 block of West Clearfield Street around 5:15 p.m.
Police say the 24-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the left arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
