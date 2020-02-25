Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car in a garage in Manayunk. According to officials, the discovery was made on the 300 block of Dupont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a black male was found shot to death inside of a black Hyundai and was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
