PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a car in a garage in Manayunk. According to officials, the discovery was made on the 300 block of Dupont Street around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they arrived to the scene to find an open garage filled with smoke. When the smoke cleared, the body of a man was found inside of a black Hyundai SUV.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times while sitting in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say more than 30 shots were fired, likely from a rifle, through the driver’s side of the vehicle.

So far no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Police are not sure of a motive at this time but they say the victim was targeted.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

