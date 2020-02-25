Comments
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — The Paws Discovery Farm in Burlington County is closing down. The Mount Laurel farm made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.
Officials say the decision to close comes after the Discovery Museum decided to end its contract with the farm and a new partner could not be found.
“The decision was made with consideration to mounting financial costs, loss of sponsorship as well as the overall welfare of the animals and staff,” the farm said on Facebook.
Officials say the farm’s barnyard animals will be finding new homes, while some of the smaller animals will move to the Discovery Museum.
The Paws Discovery Farm’s final day will be Wednesday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge.
