TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — E-cigarette company Juul’s targeting of young people is now the subject of a New Jersey investigation. On Tuesday, New Jersey’s Attorney General announced it is joining other states in the probe.
“As a father myself, I am deeply troubled by the soaring popularity among young people of vaping products in general and of Juul’s products in particular,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “We’re taking a hard look at Juul’s marketing of its vaping products, including its targeting of young people, and will ensure that any unlawful practices come to an end.”
Meanwhile, Juul is reportedly planning a new version of its vaporizer in order to keep its products on the market in the U.S.
The device is designed to unlock only for users at least 21 years old.
A federal ban on many Juul pods went into effect earlier this month.
