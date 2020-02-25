Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fifth-graders from Bethany Christian School are spreading the love. They were surprised by Eagles’ long snapper Rick Lovato, mascot Swoop and some Eagles’ cheerleaders as they volunteered at Philabundance’s Hunger Relief Center Tuesday morning.
The special visit comes after the students collected hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly as part of Philabundance’s Spread The Love campaign.
“We are donating 5,000 jars of peanut butter as well as $10,000 to this event. It gets much-needed protein items into schools and children that are food insecure,” Dana Ward from ACME Markets said.
ACME markets partnered with Philabundance for this project.
You must log in to post a comment.