Large Water Main Break Causing Flooding, Traffic Problems In Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A large water main break is causing flooding and traffic trouble in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday. The water main break is at the intersection of 11th and Orange Streets.
Crews are working to isolate the exact source of the leak.
Officials tell Eyewitness News that three major water mains intersect at this location, so repairs could take some time.
Right now, Orange Street is closed from 10th to 11th Streets and 11th Street is closed from West to Orange Streets.
