By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — For the first time in 45 years, Delaware will have a contestant in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant. Officials crowned TaLisha Grzyg to represent the state.

(credit: CBS3)

Grzyb is a disabilities influencer, who has lived her entire life in a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy.

She says she has never let the condition slow her down.

“I promise to represent Delaware well. I’m just so thankful for this opportunity. I have always wanted to live my purpose as a disabled woman because I want to make an example that you can achieve anything,” Grzyg said. “To finally be living my purpose and to be doing so on this type of platform, I just want to say I’m so blessed and thank you so much for your support.”

The Ms. Wheelchair America pageant will be held in August in Little Rock, Arkansas.

