Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Thousands are expected Monday in Los Angeles for a “Celebration of Life” tribute for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The memorial service will take place at the Staples Center.
Kobe, Gianna and seven other people were killed when their helicopter went down outside Los Angeles last month.
Today’s tribute is expected to include live music and reflections on Kobe’s career and his impact on sports and the world.
Stay with Eyewitness News as we remember Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. You can watch the “Celebration of Life” on CBSPhilly.com at 1 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.