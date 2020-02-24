Comments
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) — A “celebration of life” for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held in Los Angeles on Monday. Twenty-thousand mourners packed the Staples Center for the memorial service.
Beyonce opened the service with a song. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke with tears streaming down his face.
And then, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife of nearly 20 years spoke. Not only did she lose her husband, but she also lost her 13-year-old daughter.
