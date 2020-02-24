BREAKING:Vehicle Fire On Walt Whitman Bridge Causing Major Delays During Monday Evening Rush Hour
By CBS3 Staff
philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge is causing major delays during the Monday evening rush hour. The fire is out but only one lane is getting by westbound.

All eastbound lanes are currently closed.

It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen. There are currently major traffic delays.

It’s also not known if there are any injuries.

There are also slowdowns on other Delaware River bridges as drivers look for alternate routes.

