PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge is causing major delays during the Monday evening rush hour. The fire is out but only one lane is getting by westbound.
All eastbound lanes are currently closed.
Heavy smoke on the Walt Whitman Bridge headed EB due to a semi-truck fire. Traffic is completely stopped! Use the Ben Franklin Bridge to get to Jersey instead. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL #traffic pic.twitter.com/J1fv9CajTZ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 24, 2020
It is not yet known when the lanes will reopen. There are currently major traffic delays.
⚠️ #WaltWhitmanBridge Travel Alert: All lanes closed due to vehicle fire EB. Expect delays.
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) February 24, 2020
It’s also not known if there are any injuries.
There are also slowdowns on other Delaware River bridges as drivers look for alternate routes.
