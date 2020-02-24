CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, philadelphia, Walt Whitman Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge caused major delays during the Monday evening rush hour. The fire was put out but only one lane wass getting by westbound.

All eastbound lanes were closed, causing major traffic delays.

It’s also not known if there are any injuries.

There were also slowdowns on other Delaware River bridges as drivers look for alternate routes.

