PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A garbage truck fire on the Walt Whitman Bridge caused major delays during the Monday evening rush hour. The fire was put out but only one lane wass getting by westbound.
All eastbound lanes were closed, causing major traffic delays.
Heavy smoke on the Walt Whitman Bridge headed EB due to a semi-truck fire. Traffic is completely stopped! Use the Ben Franklin Bridge to get to Jersey instead. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL #traffic pic.twitter.com/J1fv9CajTZ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) February 24, 2020
⚠️ #WaltWhitmanBridge Travel Alert: All lanes closed due to vehicle fire EB. Expect delays.
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) February 24, 2020
It’s also not known if there are any injuries.
There were also slowdowns on other Delaware River bridges as drivers look for alternate routes.
