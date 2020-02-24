PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers may be without their All-Star point guard Ben Simmons for some time due to a back injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. On Monday, Wojnarowski tweeted that Simmons is still undergoing evaluation to determine the extent of his injury, but it’s already clear this isn’t a day-to-day issue and he’ll miss extended time.
ESPN Sources: Sixers star Ben Simmons is still undergoing treatment and evaluation on his back and there’s expected to be a course of action decided upon soon. This isn’t a day-to-day injury; Simmons will miss time. How much time? That’s still unclear.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2020
The team also released a statement saying that they are working with Simmons’ team on a detailed evaluation of the situation and expect an update within 24 hours.
Simmons missed the first game following the All-Star break against the Brooklyn Nets due to back soreness.
He then returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks but exited after playing just five minutes and did not return.
During his brief stint on Saturday night, Simmons was in noticeable discomfort after driving to the basket.
Simmons has been a mirror of health in his young career. Coming into this season, he had missed a total of four games after missing his entire rookie season due to a foot injury.
So far, Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds 8.2 assists, and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game this season.
