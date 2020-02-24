Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say one person has died after being shot in the head in a double shooting in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of 52nd and Chestnut Streets, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Police arrived to the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. Police say one of the victims has died.
The other victim’s condition is not known at this time.
There is no word on any arrests.
