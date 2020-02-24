FREDERICA, Del. (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a husband and wife found dead in a Kent County parking lot over the weekend were shot to death. The bodies of 55-year-old Kenneth Bowers and his wife, 40-year-old Lysandra Bowers, were found on Saturday afternoon in a Frederica parking lot, Delaware State Police said in a statement.
A handgun was recovered from the scene and the victims had apparent gunshot wounds, the agency added.
The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform autopsies to determine the causes and manners of death.
Authorities haven’t said how the victims knew each other. State Police are continuing to investigate.
