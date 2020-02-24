Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two people were shot in the head in a double shooting in West Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of 52nd and Chestnut Streets shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Police arrived to the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
