PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers have made a couple of moves before the NHL trade deadline. The Flyers acquired 35-year-old center Nate Thompson from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
OFFICIAL: We have acquired @NateThompson44 from the @CanadiensMTL in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. https://t.co/0NdtLPDNoa pic.twitter.com/BBr7GtSd1m
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2020
They also sent forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round 2020 pick to the Anaheim Ducks for center Derek Grant. In parts of seven NHL seasons, Grant has tallied 30 goals and 35 points.
OFFICIAL: We have acquired center Derek Grant from @AnaheimDucks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. https://t.co/qzzeUCwYoR pic.twitter.com/D3ZWm5u74p
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 24, 2020
Thompson has 14 points — four goals and 10 assists — in 63 games this season. In parts of 13 NHL seasons, Thompson has accumulated 62 goals and 93 assists in 760 games.
Thompson is also playoff tested, playing in 62 postseason games.
Thompson is in the final year of his contract with an average annual value of $1 million.
