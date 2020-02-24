FAREWELL TO A LEGENDCelebration Of Life Memorial Being Held At Staples Center For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers have made a couple of moves before the NHL trade deadline. The Flyers acquired 35-year-old center Nate Thompson from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

They also sent forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth-round 2020 pick to the Anaheim Ducks for center Derek Grant. In parts of seven NHL seasons, Grant has tallied 30 goals and 35 points.

Thompson has 14 points — four goals and 10 assists — in 63 games this season. In parts of 13 NHL seasons, Thompson has accumulated 62 goals and 93 assists in 760 games.

Thompson is also playoff tested, playing in 62 postseason games.

Thompson is in the final year of his contract with an average annual value of $1 million.

