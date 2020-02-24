Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — A North Jersey teen is using his sewing skills to help animals find their fur-ever homes. Thirteen-year-old Darius Brown is making unique bowties to help shelter cats and dogs look dapper when they get their adoption photos taken.
Brown’s sister taught him how to sew to improve his motor skills.
Darius started making the bowties for shelter animals affected in hurricane-devastated areas in Florida and Texas.
“I saw that people was getting helped as much as possible but I didn’t see any cats or dogs at all,” Darius said. “I made it my mission to help as many dogs and cats as I possibly can.”
Moving forward, Darius says he hopes to make a career of this, even possibly opening his own animal shelter.
You must log in to post a comment.