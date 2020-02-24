Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Four people, including a firefighter, were injured following a house fire in Mercer County. The fire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Durand Avenue in Hamilton Township.
Crews arrived and quickly placed the fire under control.
Officials say it started in the basement.
There’s no word on the extent of injuries.
