NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — The site of an old General Motors plant in Wilmington, Delaware could get new life thanks to Amazon. The Delaware Council on Development Finance agreed Monday to give Amazon a $4.5 million grant.
The online retail giant is expected to use that money to build a massive facility on this property at General Motors’ former Boxwood Road assembly plant in Newport, Delaware.
According to Amazon, the project will bring at least 1,000 full-time jobs to Delaware.
