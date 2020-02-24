CBSN PhillyWatch Now
NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — The site of an old General Motors plant in Wilmington, Delaware could get new life thanks to Amazon. The Delaware Council on Development Finance agreed Monday to give Amazon a $4.5 million grant.

The online retail giant is expected to use that money to build a massive facility on this property at General Motors’ former Boxwood Road assembly plant in Newport, Delaware.

According to Amazon, the project will bring at least 1,000 full-time jobs to Delaware.

